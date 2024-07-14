Advantage Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advantage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.0% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 171,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

