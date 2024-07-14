Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 760.32% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
