Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.74) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 760.32% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.