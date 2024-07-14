Aion (AION) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $17.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 605.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.