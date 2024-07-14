Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.