Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 2,325,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.