Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $151.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of ALB opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $246.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

