Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.78

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.78 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.46). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,436,710 shares traded.

Alliance Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

