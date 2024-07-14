Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.78

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.78 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.46). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,436,710 shares traded.
Alliance Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Pharma
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.