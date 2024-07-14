Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

