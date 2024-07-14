Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Up 93.9% in June

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ALUR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 154,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,299. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.30. Allurion Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

