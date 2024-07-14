Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Up 93.9% in June

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Allurion Technologies Price Performance
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
