Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 266,396 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.