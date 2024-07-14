Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 788,369 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 9,345,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

