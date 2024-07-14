Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $79.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

