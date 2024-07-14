American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

