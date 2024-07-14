American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 967,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,496. The stock has a market cap of $842.83 million, a PE ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

