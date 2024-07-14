American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,277 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. 4,312,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,539. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.