American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $93.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

