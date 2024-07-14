American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLI remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. 348,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. American Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.52.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

