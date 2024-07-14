Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of COLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Americold Realty Trust
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.