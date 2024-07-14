Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMPL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

