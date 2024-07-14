Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $21.18

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,317. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 176,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.