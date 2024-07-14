Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $18.00

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

