Analyzing Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 16.20% 9.17% 0.93% Sierra Bancorp 17.80% 10.89% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $137.92 million 2.10 $24.15 million $1.52 12.41 Sierra Bancorp $193.52 million 1.84 $34.84 million $2.42 10.10

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Sierra Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens & Northern pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit. The company also offers wealth management services comprising 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management; personal and commercial insurance products; and mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents; and reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

