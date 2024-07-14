Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004073 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $0.91 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.05402352 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

