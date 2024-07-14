Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

