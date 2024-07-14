Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.54. 1,461,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $122.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

