Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

NYSE APO opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $122.76.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

