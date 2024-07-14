Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

