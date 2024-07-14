Apu Apustaja Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $172.09 million and $19.84 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00050849 USD and is up 18.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $16,798,084.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

