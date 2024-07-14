Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.07 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.07 million and $1.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.