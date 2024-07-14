argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $533.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $466.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.11. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

