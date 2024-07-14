Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.