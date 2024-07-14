ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,790,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.