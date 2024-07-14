ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0387

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $25.54 million and $1.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,246.34 or 1.00013032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067728 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03891159 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,507.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

