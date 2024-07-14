ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $80.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATI. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

ATI opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

