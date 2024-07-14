Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,376,037.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,434,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.
- On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.
- On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.
- On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.
Atlassian Stock Up 2.2 %
TEAM stock opened at $181.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
