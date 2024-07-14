AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,656 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 37,919,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

