Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 58.0% in June

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of AUSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
