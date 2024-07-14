Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 58.0% in June

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

