Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $220.68. 506,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

