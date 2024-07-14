Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 1,258,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,803 shares of company stock valued at $192,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 310,921 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

