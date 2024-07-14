Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $14,273,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day moving average is $287.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.