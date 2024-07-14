Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

