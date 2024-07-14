Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
