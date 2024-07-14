Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
