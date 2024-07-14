Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

