B. Riley Trims MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Target Price to $46.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE HZO opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MarineMax by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

