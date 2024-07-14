B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Given New $3.50 Price Target at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

BTG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

