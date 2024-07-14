Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BCKIF stock remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.