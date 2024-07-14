Baird R W Downgrades UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) to Hold

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ULS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

ULS stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.