Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.12 during midday trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

