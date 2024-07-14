Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.12 during midday trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
