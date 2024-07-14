Bank of America Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $78.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

