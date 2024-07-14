Bank of America Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $75.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.